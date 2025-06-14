Nat Geo, Builders Vision Announce a New Program

The National Geographic Society, in collaboration with Builders Vision, announced the launch of a new program aimed at giving a louder voice to organizations, people and communities in their quest to drive change in our oceans.

The new partnership will feature several core elements, including providing Builders Vision ocean partners with the chance to participate in the National Geographic Storytellers Collective workshop. Initially, the storytelling program will provide support for three National Geographic Explorers to share untold stories about the challenges faced by the blue economy.

The three storytellers selected for the initial partnership are:

Malin Fezehai : A photographer, filmmaker and visual journalist who has extensively covered stories across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Shireen Rahimi

: A photographer, filmmaker and visual journalist who has extensively covered stories across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Shireen Rahimi Shireen Rahimi: An underwater visual storyteller, marine scientist and science communicator who combines a modern scientific approach with ancient wisdom to inspire meaningful changes for the health of our oceans and climate.

An underwater visual storyteller, marine scientist and science communicator who combines a modern scientific approach with ancient wisdom to inspire meaningful changes for the health of our oceans and climate. Brian Skerry: A film producer, director and seasoned photojournalist, Skerry has dedicated his career to capturing the wonders of marine wildlife and underwater ecosystems.

Commenting on the new partnership, National Geographic Society CEO Jill Tiefenthaler stated:

“The ocean conservation community is strongest when visionary partners and changemakers come together with bold, creative plans for impact — and this collaboration does just that. We’re proud to work with Builders Vision to support National Geographic Explorers as they tell the ocean’s stories through fresh, global perspectives that can spark change and inspire a brighter future for our ocean.”

While Lukas Walton, founder and CEO at Builders Vision, added:

“The viability of our ocean system is dependent on our ability to inform and inspire decision-makers to mobilize their capital into more sustainable solutions. Who better to support that mission than National Geographic and its incredible Explorers? The heart of our collaboration is all about harnessing the power of storytelling and lifting up the voices of those driving the innovative solutions needed to ensure a sustainable, thriving ocean.”