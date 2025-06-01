NAUI 2025 Technical Diving Summit Details Announced

NAUI Worldwide has announced the dates and details of the 2025 NAUI International Technical Diving Summit (NITDS).

The event will be hosted by NAUI Affiliate North Florida Cave Training and will take place between October 31, 2025 and November 6, 2025 in Fort White, Florida.

The summit is strategically scheduled to take place the week before the 2025 DEMA Show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida from November 11–14, 2025. This will let you start off your Florida DEMA experience underwater in crystal-clear caves, whilst exploring new and fascinating locations, including:

Crystal-Clear Springs: Florida’s freshwater springs boast unparalleled visibility, often exceeding 100 feet throughout the year. These pristine environments offer a truly extraordinary experience.

Discover world-famous cave systems, including legendary sites such as Ginnie Springs, Devil’s Eye, Peacock Springs, and many more. Each location offers unique, passages and intricate geological environments waiting to be explored.

Discover the Birthplace of Cave Diving: Florida’s Karst region, which is often referred to as the cradle of cave diving. Its interconnected spring and cave systems made it the perfect foundation for the pioneers of the sport. This unique opportunity gives you the chance to train where cave diving first flourished.

The summit will feature instruction and seminars from some of the industry’s leading technical divers from the NAUI Technical Instructor Examiners Leadership Team, including:

David Caldwell

Heison Chak

Timmy Young

Dani Millikovsky

Terrence Tysall

Summit Staff

Lain Li

Autumn Breeze Jefferson

Carlos Junquera

During the summit, the following open-circuit technical training and instructor-level workshops are set to take place:

Intro to Technical Diving

Technical Instructor Workshops

Technical Examiner Workshops

Cave Diver 1

Cave Diver 2

Cave Instructor Workshops

Cave Instructor Examiner Workshop

Recreational DPV Diver

Overhead DPV Course

DPV Diver & Overhead DPV Workshops

Non-Member Crossover Workshops

Technical Instructor Summit Audit

Evolution Three

You can find the exact details for the event pricing and tickets here.