Neptonics has introduced its new Double Roller Head for spearguns.

The Neptonics Double Roller Head is the same head the company uses to make its Double Rollers. Made of solid stainless steel, the risers are high enough to fit your fingers in for loading.

Retailing for US$175 (~160 Euros), the Double Roller Head features a solid stainless steel frame, with four rollers that work perfectly with 9/16th and 5/8 (14mm-16mm) bands.

For more info, check out the Neptonics website.