Netflix Announces New Shark Reality Competition

Netflix this week announced a new reality competition series called “All the Sharks,” where four teams of shark “FINatics” travel the world trying to find and photograph every shark imaginable in hopes of claiming a US$50,000/~€43,285 prize to be given to the contestants’ chosen marine charity.

Over six episodes, they’ll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they’ll come face to toothy face with species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the walking Epaulette Shark.

The series will blend visuals, shark facts and stunning underwater encounters to bring attention to the misunderstood world of sharks — showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.

Polygon calls the series “Pokemon Snap with sharks.”

These are the contestants:

GREAT BRITISH BAIT OFF

Sarah Roberts

Sarah is a deeply passionate environmental journalist, author, and presenter, who began her career in animal behaviour specialising in sharks. After being bitten by a lemon shark whilst working at Bimini Shark Lab, Sarah took a short break from the field to write her debut children’s book, “Somebody Swallowed Stanley,” which received high acclaim after being read to a British national audience by Tom Hardy on “CBeebies bedtime stories.” Sarah’s work has taken her from grizzly bear guiding in remote Canadian wilderness to documenting climate change technology in Iceland. She has previously reported on various human-wildlife conflicts, including shark fishing and tiger hunting, and now she is one of the three hosts of “That’s Just Wild” – a new podcast diving into the untamed and unpredictable world of nature, which released on 3rd June and is already topping the Apple charts.

Dan Abbot

Dan is a wildlife cinematographer, specializing in marine megafauna. He has had a passion for sharks since a young age, but seeing his first great white in his late 20s turned his life around. He now films sharks all over the world, guides trips to see them, and delivered a TED talk on white shark behavior.

LAND SHARKS

Rosie Moore

Rosie Moore is a scientist and explorer dedicated to the study of apex predators, including sharks, crocodiles and large snakes. She uses geospatial technology to examine patterns of movement and human-wildlife conflict in vulnerable ecosystems. Driven by a passion for conservation and outreach, her work connects science and society to foster coexistence with Earth’s top predators.

Randy Thomas

Randy, a Detroit, MI native, is a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Air Force and underwater filmmaker. He works with a wide range of species – from desert wildlife to sharks – and partners with nonprofits to promote marine science, scuba education, and shark conservation. Randy’s social media presence, The Adventures of 5K (TAO5K) is a place to bridge the gap between wildlife and humanity through the sectors of travel, adventure, outreach, fitness( health and wellness) and knowledge. In his downtime, he hosts community nature events, makes pet supplies and does home renovations. A jack of all trades, he’s currently developing a diversity-focused project with PADI.

SHARK DOCS

Chris Malinowski

Dr. Chris Malinowski is a marine biologist and conservation researcher who earned his PhD from Florida State University, specializing in fish ecology and spawning behavior. His research dives deep into the world of marine megafauna including sharks and the mighty Atlantic Goliath Grouper, examining everything from mercury exposure effects to abundance patterns and conservation strategies. A passionate SCUBA diver with an infectious love for the ocean, Dr. Malinowski combines hands-on field research with education and outreach to inspire others to protect and preserve our planet’s incredible marine ecosystems and the magnificent species that call them home.

Brendan Talwar

Brendan is a marine fisheries ecologist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and a member of the IUCN Shark Specialist Group, where he studies the conservation and management of threatened species, including many sharks and their relatives, as well as sustainable fishing and healthy seafood. He has contributed to over 40 scientific publications and conservation assessments, bridged science and federal policy, and shared his love of the ocean with many students throughout his career spanning the world’s tropical and subtropical oceans.

GILLS GONE WILD

Aliah Banchik

Aliah Banchik is a shark and ray researcher, underwater photographer and Explorers Club grantee with hundreds of hours spent diving underwater. A certified scuba instructor and freediver, her work combines elasmobranch ecology, field research and visual storytelling to drive conservation impact. She founded The FINstitute to create hands-on, field-based learning opportunities for early-career scientists, believing that the most powerful way to protect sharks was to train and mobilize her peers to enhance real-world conservation efforts. Through collaborative science, international partnerships and advocacy for neurodiversity in STEM – including her TEDx talk on dyslexia – Aliah is building a new wave of inclusive, action-oriented marine research.

MJ Algarra

MJ Algarra is an environmentalist, underwater photographer, freediver and spearfisher who has dedicated her life to protecting the world’s oceans. As the Founder and CEO of Clean This Beach Up, a Florida-based nonprofit organization, she empowers communities through education, awareness and action. Her multifaceted approach includes organizing impactful shoreline cleanups, conducting educational workshops, and spearheading coastal restoration efforts. A passionate advocate for ocean conservation, MJ champions policy reforms and community engagement to break free from single-use plastics and foster a sustainable future. Through her social media platforms and volunteer audience, MJ also leverages storytelling to advocate for shark conservation, sharing her experiences and insights as a shark diver to reframe the narrative on sharks, from monsters to marvels and from feared to revered. Through her work, MJ not only champions ocean conservation but also serves as a role model for Latinas in STEM and environmental fields, empowering them to pursue careers in conservation and make a lasting impact.

“All the Sharks” premieres in the USA on July 4, 2025. Check out the trailer below.