New AI-Powered Research Tool Improves Marine Conservation Efforts

A new AI-powered research tool is set to revolutionize marine conservation efforts by vastly improving image analysis.

The new work is a collaborative effort of a team led by scientists from Wuhan University.

The team developed AI tools that allow for a much quicker and efficient analysis of coral reef images. This produces a much-improved data set and allows a much wider set of data to be analyzed than with traditional methods, which require human input.

According to study co-author Dr. Hanqi Zhang:

“Incorporating deep learning into the segmentation of underwater coral images is a game-changer for our capacity to monitor and act on environmental threats to coral reefs. This innovation empowers us with a rapid and precise means to chart and evaluate the well-being of these indispensable ecosystems.”

You can find the original research here.