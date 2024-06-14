Friday, June 14, 2024
New AI-Powered Research Tool Improves Marine Conservation Efforts

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Coral reef
Beautifiul underwater panoramic view with tropical fish and coral reefs

A new AI-powered research tool is set to revolutionize marine conservation efforts by vastly improving image analysis.

The new work is a collaborative effort of a team led by scientists from Wuhan University.

The team developed AI tools that allow for a much quicker and efficient analysis of coral reef images. This produces a much-improved data set and allows a much wider set of data to be analyzed than with traditional methods, which require human input.

According to study co-author Dr. Hanqi Zhang:

“Incorporating deep learning into the segmentation of underwater coral images is a game-changer for our capacity to monitor and act on environmental threats to coral reefs. This innovation empowers us with a rapid and precise means to chart and evaluate the well-being of these indispensable ecosystems.”

You can find the original research here.

Sourcenewswise.com


Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

