New Apple Watch Getting Oceanic+ App, Depth and Water Temp Sensor

The latest Apple Watch is getting a built-in depth gauge and a water temperature sensor, the company announced this week.

The depth app launches automatically when submerged, allowing snorkelers and freedivers to see depth readings down to 6m/20ft as well as the water temperature.

The water temperature sensor is also visible in the workout app for pool and open-water swims.

Additionally, Huish Outdoors is bringing their Oceanic+ app to the Series 10 watch, with features designed specifically for snorkeling, like the ability to track time, max depth, direction and other metrics underwater.

The Series 10 Apple Watch will retail starting at US$399 for the GPS model and $499 for the GPS+Cellular model, and will be available for purchase beginning September 20, 2024.