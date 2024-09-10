Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Freediving

New Apple Watch Getting Oceanic+ App, Depth and Water Temp Sensor

John Liang
By John Liang

-

New Apple Watch Getting Depth Sensor, Oceanic+ app
New Apple Watch Getting Depth Sensor, Oceanic+ app

The latest Apple Watch is getting a built-in depth gauge and a water temperature sensor, the company announced this week.

The depth app launches automatically when submerged, allowing snorkelers and freedivers to see depth readings down to 6m/20ft as well as the water temperature.

The water temperature sensor is also visible in the workout app for pool and open-water swims.

Additionally, Huish Outdoors is bringing their Oceanic+ app to the Series 10 watch, with features designed specifically for snorkeling, like the ability to track time, max depth, direction and other metrics underwater.

The Series 10 Apple Watch will retail starting at US$399 for the GPS model and $499 for the GPS+Cellular model, and will be available for purchase beginning September 20, 2024.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,047FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US