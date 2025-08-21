New Campaign Launches to Defend US Climate Science

In the wake of Trump administration attempts to cut funding in key federal agencies that monitor climate change, a new campaign launched this week to secure US leadership in climate science research and innovation for future generations.

Knowledge for a Competitive America (KCA) will operate to preserve and strengthen essential science and research investments in the federal government that drove the United States to become a global power in the 20th century and continue to promote US prosperity and excellence today:

“Working with partner organizations around this central mission, KCA will elevate the stories that connect these foundational investments to the products and services that keep Americans safe, prosperous and competitive.”

The campaign formed around the imperative to mobilize the full force of US ingenuity to ensure the United States remains the global leader in understanding, predicting and responding to the larger forces that shape human lives.

KCA Campaign Director Pamitha Weerasinghe said:

“Innovation is written in this country’s DNA. Anyone who studies American history knows that ideas and ingenuity have always been the launch pad of American prosperity. It’s been the hard work of science and research that has helped this country win wars, save lives and feed millions. It’s flown us around the world, explored every ocean, taken us to space and back.

“We can’t stop now. We have to equip the next generation of doers and makers with the resources, tools, and support they need to seize their opportunity to take America further and unlock possibilities we can’t even imagine.”

The campaign will focus on key research and innovation investments within the following agencies:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

National Science Foundation

United States Global Change Research Program

The campaign has been welcomed by numerous climate advocacy organizations.

Ocean Conservancy Vice President of External Affairs Jeff Watters said:

“We all rely on federal agencies like NOAA to provide critical scientific research and data on everything ocean-related, from fish stocks to weather patterns. In fact, you don’t have to look any further than the weather app on your phone – or, if you consume seafood, your dinner plate – for clear evidence that this research helps keep us safe and prosperous. We urgently need to continue funding ocean science, particularly as temperatures and weather patterns change rapidly and we can’t rely on past patterns to hold true.”

Reinsurance Association of America President Franklin Nutter said:

“I know of no other federal agencies that facilitate more economic activity for the US and for US companies than federal science agencies.”

Carbon Business Council Executive Director Ben Rubin said:

“Federal investment in science and research has helped position the United States at the forefront of innovation. From carbon removal to clean manufacturing, these breakthroughs are driving economic growth, creating high-quality jobs, and strengthening American competitiveness. Continued public investment is essential to unlocking the full potential of the private sector.”

Spark Climate Solutions Executive Director Erika Reinhardt said:

“As a science-driven nonprofit, we believe in the critical importance of fundamental science and research investments, and we know they’ll play a central role in driving forward American innovation and leadership in our changing world. Spark looks forward to promoting federal research and innovation as we can continue building a safe and prosperous future together.”

For more info about KCA, go to USACompetes.org.