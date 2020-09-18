Saturday, September 19, 2020
New Design Alert: FREEDIVING

Stephan Whelan
DeeperBlue - Freediving Design

We’ve launched a new design in the official clothing store: Freediving!

Featuring a unique and cool freediver design across our men’s, women’s, and kid’s range of T-shirts,  Vest Tops, Hoodies, and Sweatshirts.

The range is available on 100% organic cotton clothing – made in a factory that runs on 100% renewable energy.  Every single item you buy supports keeping our team working on our mission to keep you informed of everything going on in the diving world, give you a safe place to chat with fellow divers in the forums, as well as keep you inspired on social media.

This truly means you can Support Us and Look Amazing.

Check out the latest collection on the DeeperBlue.com Official Clothing store.

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

