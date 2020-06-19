Friday, June 19, 2020
New Freediving Instructor Marketplace Launched

John Liang
By John Liang

A new initiative was recently launched by Apnea Green, a non-profit environmental organization focused on protecting marine resources and benefitting local communities in the Philippines by integrating freediving into its programs to better work with locals.

MyFreedivingInstructor.com, a multi-language online marketplace developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, was created to enable freediving instructors to live off their work more easily by connecting them to students all over the world. Designed for both certified independent instructors and schools alike, it enables the direct marketing of freediving courses from multiple agencies. Instructor ID, liability and first aid/CPR documents are verified before an instructor can list a course, and after that on a continuous basis, making safety standards guaranteed.

My Freediving Instructor aims to make freediving courses worldwide affordable, enjoyable, and safe, and is already offering courses from world-class freedivers, independent instructors and centers in over five continents. Some of the coaching programs are offered completely online, meaning anyone can benefit from the experience and advice of top freedivers in the world already on the site, such as William Trubridge, Thibault Guignes, and Stefan Randig, all from the comfort of their home.

Social and environmental impact is a significant part of the marketplace; a small commission from each course booked will go towards financing the programs of Apnea Green in the Philippines, such as safety training for spearfishers, environmental awareness education, swimming classes for children, as well as coral monitoring through citizen-science.

For more info, go to myfreedivinginstructor.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

