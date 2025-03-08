New Mini Ocean Camera Launched By Ocean Presence Technologies

Ocean Presence Technologies has announced the launch of its new OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera.

The latest product from the company is set to take its place as the globe’s smallest ultra-high-resolution underwater Pan Tilt Zoom PTZ Camera available to purchase today. The new camera is set to revolutionize underwater research and explorations.

Key features include:

AI Image Tracking: The camera uses advanced technology to enable ideal tracking of marine life and the environment.

Ultra-High-Definition Video: The new OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera is capable of capturing images in a stunning 12K with a mind-blowing resolution of 8192 x 6144 pixels (50 Mpixels). This allows the device to capture underwater images in unprecedented clarity.

Compact Design: The new camera features a small compact housing with a five-inch/12.5cm diameter. This makes it ideal to place in discrete locations in tanks, pools, or aquariums.

Remote Control: the OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera features a remote control that allows you to manage multiple cameras via LAN connections.

Seamless Integration: the new OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera integrates seamlessly with a variety of current setups, including NewTek's NDI and more.

The Ocean Presence Technologies OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam can be used for a wide range of applications from science to fun and sports. Applications the miniature camera can be used for include:

Underwater imaging

Ocean conservation.

Educational outreach.

Live streaming.

Remote sensing.

Underwater surveillance.

Submersible cameras on ROVs.

Ocean Presence Technologies is now taking advance orders for the OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam, allowing you to be one of the first people to get your hand on this cutting-edge camera.