Saturday, March 8, 2025
Underwater Imaging

New Mini Ocean Camera Launched By Ocean Presence Technologies

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Ocean Presence Technologies has announced the launch of its new OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera.
The latest product from the company is set to take its place as the globe’s smallest ultra-high-resolution underwater Pan Tilt Zoom PTZ Camera available to purchase today. The new camera is set to revolutionize underwater research and explorations.

Key features include:

  • AI Image Tracking: The camera uses advanced technology to enable ideal tracking of marine life and the environment.
  • Ultra-High-Definition Video: The new OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera is capable of capturing images in a stunning 12K with a mind-blowing resolution of 8192 x 6144 pixels (50 Mpixels). This allows the device to capture underwater images in unprecedented clarity.
  • Compact Design: The new camera features a small compact housing with a five-inch/12.5cm diameter. This makes it ideal to place in discrete locations in tanks, pools, or aquariums.
  • Remote Control: the OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera features a remote control that allows you to manage multiple cameras via LAN connections.
  • Seamless Integration: the new OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam PTZ camera integrates seamlessly with a variety of current setups, including NewTek’s NDI and more.

The Ocean Presence Technologies OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam can be used for a wide range of applications from science to fun and sports. Applications the miniature camera can be used for include:

  • Underwater imaging
  • Ocean conservation.
  • Educational outreach.
  • Live streaming.
  • Remote sensing.
  • Underwater surveillance.
  • Submersible cameras on ROVs.

Ocean Presence Technologies is now taking advance orders for the OPT-25UHD Mini-OceanCam, allowing you to be one of the first people to get your hand on this cutting-edge camera.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

