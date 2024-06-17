Monday, June 17, 2024
Freediving

New RAID Freediving Pool Instructor Program Launches

By Sam Helmy

-

Dive RAID International Announces New Pool Freediving Instructor Program

Dive RAID International has announced the launch of its new Freediving Pool Instructor Program.

The new program, which is open to all scuba instructors, allows them to introduce people to freediving and a new aquatic adventure in the confines of a pool.

Once certified as a RAID Freediving Pool Instructor, members will be able to teach and certify four new programs:

  • Try Freediving
  • Surf Survival
  • Static Apnea Specialty
  • Dynamic Apnea Specialty

The new rating and course allow instructors to introduce current and previous scuba diving students to the joys and pleasures of freediving.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

