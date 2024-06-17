New RAID Freediving Pool Instructor Program Launches

Dive RAID International has announced the launch of its new Freediving Pool Instructor Program.

The new program, which is open to all scuba instructors, allows them to introduce people to freediving and a new aquatic adventure in the confines of a pool.

Once certified as a RAID Freediving Pool Instructor, members will be able to teach and certify four new programs:

Try Freediving

Surf Survival

Static Apnea Specialty

Dynamic Apnea Specialty

The new rating and course allow instructors to introduce current and previous scuba diving students to the joys and pleasures of freediving.

You can find out more information here.