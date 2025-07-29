Tuesday, July 29, 2025
New Report On Global Tuna Stocks Released

By John Liang

-

(Image credit: Fabien Forget/ISSF)

The International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) recently published the latest edition of its comprehensive report on worldwide tuna stocks.

The report, “An Evaluation of the Sustainability of Global Tuna Stocks Relative to Marine Stewardship Council Criteria,” assesses the 23 major commercial tuna stocks worldwide against the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Fisheries Standard, offering a view of global progress and remaining gaps in achieving tuna fisheries sustainability.

This edition applies v3.1 of the MSC Fisheries Standard, evaluating tuna stock health (MSC Principle 1) and the effectiveness of regional management frameworks (part of MSC Principle 3). The report’s insights are useful in informing seafood stakeholders and policymakers about where improvements are most needed to meet rigorous sustainability benchmarks.

Co-authored by independent experts Matthew Cieri, Geir Hønneland, Paul Medley and Susan Singh-Renton, the 2025 report shows that 12 of 23 tuna stocks meet the critical MSC Principle 1 benchmark — demonstrating that they are not subject to overfishing and are maintaining target biomass levels.

This finding represents a slight improvement over the 2024 report, which found 11 passing stocks. This year, South Pacific albacore earned a passing score.

The 12 passing stocks are:

  • Atlantic Ocean: Western skipjack, Northern albacore, Southern albacore, Eastern bluefin
  • Pacific Ocean: Western yellowfin, Western bigeye, Western skipjack, Eastern yellowfin, Eastern skipjack, South Pacific albacore
  • Indian Ocean: Skipjack
  • Southern Hemisphere: Southern bluefin

However, only seven of the 23 stocks have fully implemented well-defined harvest control rules, according to the ISSF. The continued absence of pre-agreed harvest strategies to implement controls before rebuilding is required, or to rebuild depleted stocks, remains a major barrier to broader MSC adherence.

ISSF President Susan Jackson said:

“Although the report highlights important strides by tuna Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMOs), it also underscores that the urgency remains for adopting effective harvest control rules to prevent stock decline and ensure long-term sustainability. Healthy fisheries require both sound science and robust governance.”

Read the full report.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

