New Scuba Diving Reference Book Now Available

A new comprehensive scuba diving reference book is now available, titled Scuba Diving For Beginners: The Step-By-Step Guide To Master Scuba Diving.
It covers a wide range of topics from the fundamentals to more advanced techniques and theory.
Topics covered in the book include:
- Choosing an instructor.
- Diving with big animals nearby.
- Dealing with various equipment malfunctions.
- The science and theory behind scuba diving.
- Deep diving.
The book is the perfect reference guide for a wide range of divers who want a one-stop resource capable of answering a wide range of diving questions.
You can find the book here.
.