Saturday, June 22, 2024
New Scuba Diving Reference Book Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

cover of scuba diving for beginners book
Scuba Diving For Beginners

A new comprehensive scuba diving reference book is now available, titled Scuba Diving For Beginners: The Step-By-Step Guide To Master Scuba Diving.

It covers a wide range of topics from the fundamentals to more advanced techniques and theory.

Topics covered in the book include:

  • Choosing an instructor.
  • Diving with big animals nearby.
  • Dealing with various equipment malfunctions.
  • The science and theory behind scuba diving.
  • Deep diving.

The book is the perfect reference guide for a wide range of divers who want a one-stop resource capable of answering a wide range of diving questions.

You can find the book here

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

