Ever wanted to pilot a submersible? Now’s your chance!

A new company called Immerse Submarine Piloting is launching the world’s only “Submarine Piloting Experience” in the US Virgin Islands.

They offer guests the opportunity to get hands on with piloting their personal submersible for a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

USVI is home to some of the clearest waters on our planet, filled with vibrant marine life and the legendary Buck Island National Monument dive site.

According to Immerse Submarine Piloting:

“Through our experience, we have learned there are several inactive divers and/or people who would love to scuba dive but cannot for numerous reasons. Our submarine piloting experience offers these passionate individuals a platform to dive to depths up to 1000 ft with 360 panoramic views witnessing the ocean like never seen before! There are no age, certification, nor physical condition limitations.

“At Immerse Submarine Piloting, we use an ultra-exclusive personal submarine most often owned by multi-millionaires with super yachts. Personal panoramic view subs are extremely rare as there are less than 30 in the world, each costing millions of dollars. We want to share this experience with divers that aren’t multi-millionaires.”

Immerse Submarine Piloting’s vessel is 100% electric and does not emit any emissions.

So not only do you get to dive, each dive contributes real-time data to research facilities providing useful information to combat some of the challenges facing the ocean.

For more info, check out the company’s website at immersesubs.com.