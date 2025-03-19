New ‘Utopia Blue’ Red Sea Dive Resort Opening In June 2025

The latest dive resort on Egypt’s Red Sea coast is slated to open for business this coming summer.

Utopia Blue Resort, located near Quseir on Egypt’s east coast, is the newest addition of Euro-Divers Egypt.

Utopia Blue will provide easy access to world-class dive sites, including vibrant coral reefs, breathtaking caves and historical wrecks. Guests will enjoy seamless diving experiences, guided excursions as well as professional training courses.

The resort itself will feature two outdoor pools, along with hot stone massages, facials and body scrubs. Dining choices will include seven restaurants plus two beach bars and eight bars/lounges.

A free children’s club will also be available as well as a business center with three meeting rooms.

Services will include a 24-hour front desk, dry cleaning/laundry, luggage storage and romance packages.

Nearby attractions include Sharm el Lola Beach, a 10-minute, ll.4km/7-mile drive away; the El-Quseir Fortress, a 21-minute, 22.6km/14-mile drive; the Q Mall, a 23-minute, 24.6km/15-mile drive; Akassia Aqua Park, a 51-minute, 48.6 km/30-mile drive; and Blue Lagoon Beach, a 74-minute, 55.1km/34-mile drive.

For more info, go to euro-divers.com.