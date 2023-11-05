Monday, November 6, 2023
Underwater ImagingOcean

New Wildlife Camera Array Tested On Deep Sea Expedition

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Widefield Camera Array. (Image credit: Ocean Exploration Trust)
Widefield Camera Array. (Image credit: Ocean Exploration Trust)

A new wildlife camera array is being tested on an expedition exploring the deep sea geology around the Hawaiian islands.

The 14-day exploration project is the work of the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) and will be carried out aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus.

The footage shot by the camera will enable researchers to create near real-time applications dedicated to outreach, engagement, and marine research. The footage can also be used with sonar data collected on the expedition to construct incredible 3-dimensional models of each site using technology from the movie and video game industry.

 According to expedition leader Jason Fahy:

“While photogrammetry has been a tool utilized in ocean exploration for decades, those mosaics took days or weeks to produce. We intend to integrate the absolute best cameras with leading-edge modeling software to bring model creation to near real-time.”

While OET Media Production Specialist and lead designer of the imaging system, Jonathan Fiely, stated:

“The Widefield Camera Array is a truly cutting-edge immersive camera system. We designed it to be an ideal tool not only for the collection of high-resolution imagery for three-dimensional photogrammetric models, but also hemispherical video for immersive dome projection, virtual reality, and IMAX-quality cinematographic productions…We’re proud to have developed a camera capable of recording discoveries with the highest production quality available for deep ocean exploration.”

Meanwhile, OET Founder and President Dr. Robert Ballard added:

“This expedition is especially unique because we’re integrating new and exciting camera technologies to see the deep sea in ways we never imagined. We hope to collect information and immersive imagery that can bring the deep ocean to classrooms, computers, and minds worldwide.”

You can check out four livestreams of the Nautilus in operation here.

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,132FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US