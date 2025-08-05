Wednesday, August 6, 2025
NOAA To Hold Virtual Private Hearings On Deep Seabed Mining

By John Liang

-

Deep Seabed Mining (AdobeStock)

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced plans to hold two virtual public hearings on deep seabed mining next month.

The hearings will take place on September 3, 2025 and September 4, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. US Eastern Time each day.

Organizers hope “to receive oral comments on the July 7, 2025, proposed rule for revisions to the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA or the Act) regulations,” according to a recent notice, which adds:

“DSHMRA charges NOAA with the responsibility for issuing licenses for exploration and permits for commercial recovery of polymetallic nodules from the deep seabed in areas beyond national jurisdiction and promulgating regulations necessary to carry out the provisions of the Act.”

NOAA added:

“Once the virtual public hearing starts, NOAA will describe the virtual public hearing logistics (described as follows) and provide a brief overview of the proposed rule. NOAA will then start the public comment part of the virtual public hearing and will call on speakers on a ‘first come’ basis through the raised hand function of Adobe Connect. NOAA will then unmute the person speaking.”

The White House earlier this year issued an executive order that would purportedly allow US-affiliated companies to mine the deep seabed in US and international waters. The order comes despite the United States not being a member of the International Seabed Authority, the global body overseeing deep-sea mining.

NOAA’s notice continued:

“Each speaker will have three minutes to speak on the proposed rule, the Regulatory Impact Analysis prepared for the proposed rule, available at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/NOAA-NOS-2025-0108, the Paperwork Reduction Act analysis set forth in the proposed rule, and/or the
implementation of Executive Order 14294 described below. If a speaker does not respond when they are called on, NOAA will move to the next speaker. At the three-minute mark for each speaker, NOAA will mute that speaker. Speakers cannot allot their time to another speaker. Once all speakers have spoken, or at the scheduled end of the virtual public hearing, whichever is earlier, NOAA will end the virtual public hearing. NOAA retains discretion to extend the virtual public hearing if appropriate and feasible. NOAA will record each hearing and will include transcripts of the hearings on the public docket for the proposed rule on the regulations.gov website at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/NOAA-NOS-2025-0108.”

To register for the September 3, 2025 hearing, click here.

To register for the September 4, 2025 hearing,

.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

