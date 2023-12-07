Thursday, December 7, 2023
Nova Scotia Shipwreck Mapping Project Unveiled

John Liang
By John Liang

Sunken Shipwreck off Nova Scotia (Image courtesy Nova Scotia Shipwreck Mapping Project)
Sunken Shipwreck off Nova Scotia (Image courtesy Nova Scotia Shipwreck Mapping Project)

The Canadian coast of Nova Scotia has over 15,000 shipwrecks to explore and while most are lost to time, a new project is aiming to preserve this maritime heritage digitally for future generations.

The goal of this project, started by Nova Scotian diver Michael Schwinghamer, is to show people the abundant shipwrecks in the waters off the province.

Schwinghamer is the current president of the Nova Scotia Underwater Council and the former president of the Shearwater Scuba Club.

According to the project’s website, Schwinghamer’s passion is mapping shipwrecks with photogrammetry:

“He started in 2018 mapping Halifax Harbour wrecks with an Olympus TG5, and has since moved up to a full frame camera for his adventures. Currently he has mapped over a dozen wrecks in the Halifax Harbour. There are still hundreds to go and the wrecks change with age. They deteriorate, get moved and broken by storms, or fouled with with fishing gear.”

For more info, go to nsshipwrecks.ca.

SourceNova Scotia Shipwreck Mapping Project
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

