Thursday, November 7, 2024
Ocean

Ocean Advocacy Groups React To Trump Win

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Atlantic Ocean (Adobe Stock)
Atlantic Ocean (Adobe Stock)

Ocean advocacy groups have reacted with sadness and determination at Donald Trump’s US presidential election win.

Oceana Vice President for the United States Beth Lowell wrote on X:

“Our oceans are at risk like never before. It’s more important than ever for us all to come together to ensure our oceans are abundant and resilient so that fishers, communities, and future generations thrive.”

“Threats to our ocean have increased exponentially,” Ocean Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Janis Searles Jones said in a fundraising email, adding:

“We know the Trump administration plans to unwind key environmental protections and advance policies that will harm our ocean, like:

        • “Expanding offshore drilling.
        • “Attacking marine protected areas.
        • “Challenging laws protecting marine wildlife.
        • “Dismantling the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“We can’t let these things happen. Ocean Conservancy has protected our ocean for more than 52 years, spanning 26 Congresses and 10 Presidents of the United States.”

The Surfrider Foundation said on X:

“We’ve learned a lot over our forty-year history, and we know that the threats to our ocean, waves, and beaches will never stop coming. But just as we have done with every administration, Surfrider will remain dedicated to our mission under the Trump administration by:

      • “Protecting environmental laws that keep us all safe
      • “Fighting against new offshore drilling that will threaten coastal recreation, tourism economies, and critical marine ecosystems
      • “Advocating for climate-change policies that will fund renewable energy development and hold corporate polluters accountable
      • “Pushing for the funding and strengthening of natural resource agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)”

Center for Biological Diversity Executive Director Kierán Suckling said:

“Trump is a disaster for the natural world — the wildlife we love and the clean air and water we need….

“Let’s be upfront about what lies ahead. The second Trump administration will be even more cunning, ruthless, and laser-focused on dismantling our bedrock conservation laws than the first — and will push more species to the knife’s edge of extinction.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,165FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US