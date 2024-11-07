Ocean Advocacy Groups React To Trump Win

Ocean advocacy groups have reacted with sadness and determination at Donald Trump’s US presidential election win.

Oceana Vice President for the United States Beth Lowell wrote on X:

“Our oceans are at risk like never before. It’s more important than ever for us all to come together to ensure our oceans are abundant and resilient so that fishers, communities, and future generations thrive.”

“Threats to our ocean have increased exponentially,” Ocean Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Janis Searles Jones said in a fundraising email, adding:

“We know the Trump administration plans to unwind key environmental protections and advance policies that will harm our ocean, like:

“Expanding offshore drilling. “Attacking marine protected areas. “Challenging laws protecting marine wildlife. “Dismantling the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



“We can’t let these things happen. Ocean Conservancy has protected our ocean for more than 52 years, spanning 26 Congresses and 10 Presidents of the United States.”

The Surfrider Foundation said on X:

“We’ve learned a lot over our forty-year history, and we know that the threats to our ocean, waves, and beaches will never stop coming. But just as we have done with every administration, Surfrider will remain dedicated to our mission under the Trump administration by:

“Protecting environmental laws that keep us all safe “Fighting against new offshore drilling that will threaten coastal recreation, tourism economies, and critical marine ecosystems “Advocating for climate-change policies that will fund renewable energy development and hold corporate polluters accountable “Pushing for the funding and strengthening of natural resource agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)”



Center for Biological Diversity Executive Director Kierán Suckling said:

“Trump is a disaster for the natural world — the wildlife we love and the clean air and water we need….

“Let’s be upfront about what lies ahead. The second Trump administration will be even more cunning, ruthless, and laser-focused on dismantling our bedrock conservation laws than the first — and will push more species to the knife’s edge of extinction.”