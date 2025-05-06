Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Ocean Conservancy Accepting Submissions To Annual Photo Contest

John Liang
By John Liang

Ocean Conservancy 2025 Photo Contest
The Ocean Conservancy is accepting submissions for its 2025 Photo Contest.

In addition to photos, the organization is accepting video submissions.

“We’re looking for the most inspirational photos depicting the beauty and wonder of our incredible ocean and its wildlife. Send yours in today for a chance to win some fabulous prizes.”

Contest submissions will be accepted Thursday, May 1, 2025, through Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Public voting will occur Wednesday, May 28, 2025 through Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Winners will be notified and confirmed by email and/or telephone before they are publicly announced the week of June 25, 2025.

The three categories for the contest are as follows:

  • Human Impact
    “Whether it’s a storm surge due to climate change, or fishing gear removed from a local waterway, how are humans making an impact on our ocean? Rescue efforts, trash cleanups, marine pollution, oil spills, etc. Send in your photos to inspire individuals to take action for our ocean.”
  • Marine Wildlife
    “Goblin shark glamour shots? Sea slug selfies? Porpoise portraits? We love to see ‘em ALL. Submit your most amazing photos of ocean wildlife for your chance to win.”
  • Spectacular Seascapes
    “From coral reefs to sensational sunrises, these photos will always leave us in awe of our ocean. We can’t wait to see your incredible coastlines and spectacular seascapes.”

Images must be between 1-50 MB at 300 dpi, while videos must be less than 250 MB and less than two minutes long. Make sure to rename your files with your first and last name and image title (Ex. Jane_Doe_BeachSunrise).

The Grand Prize for the “Judges’ Choice” photo will be worth US$1,500/~€1,325, while the “People’s Choice” and “Staff Choice” winners will get $500/€442 each.

To submit your photo, go to oceanconservancy.org.

John Liang
John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

