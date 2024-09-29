Sunday, September 29, 2024
Ocean Data To Be Made More Accessible

Ocean Data To Be Made More Accessible (Image credit: Esri)

Ocean data is set to become more actionable and accessible by stakeholders thanks to a project by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Esri.

The new partnership aims to create a new ocean data platform that is open and easy to use by a wide range of ocean stakeholders. 

The new platform aims to make the vast amount of data NOAA has accumulated over the years more accessible. This will help data users get as complete a picture as possible to be able to make informed decisions. 

According to NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad:

“This collaboration could not come at a more important time in helping our coastal communities remain vibrant now and, in the future. Combining NOAA’s ocean and coastal expertise with Esri’s long history of user-centered tools will unlock the true value of these data in the hands of the communities that need them most.”

While Esri President Jack Dangermond added:

“The ocean covers 70 percent of our planet, and yet its terrain and ecosystems remain some of the most unknown on the planet. We are happy to collaborate with NOAA to help make their comprehensive and authoritative ocean and coastal data a mapping resource for decision-making, conservation, and education.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

