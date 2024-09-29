Ocean Data To Be Made More Accessible

Ocean data is set to become more actionable and accessible by stakeholders thanks to a project by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Esri.

The new partnership aims to create a new ocean data platform that is open and easy to use by a wide range of ocean stakeholders.

The new platform aims to make the vast amount of data NOAA has accumulated over the years more accessible. This will help data users get as complete a picture as possible to be able to make informed decisions.

According to NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad:

“This collaboration could not come at a more important time in helping our coastal communities remain vibrant now and, in the future. Combining NOAA’s ocean and coastal expertise with Esri’s long history of user-centered tools will unlock the true value of these data in the hands of the communities that need them most.”

While Esri President Jack Dangermond added: