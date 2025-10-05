Ocean Exchange Non-Dilutive Awards Finalists Announced

Ocean Exchange has announced the final nominations for three of its non-dilutive awards.

The winners will be announced on October 28, 2025. The prize for each award is US$100,000 (~£74,399/~€85,313).

The current list features 15 finalists who are competing for the following three awards:

Two Neptune Awards.

One Ocean Enterprise Award.

Winners are chosen based on the level of innovation and the impact it has had as a solution for healthy oceans and coastlines, as well as a sustainable blue economy.

The 2025 finalists are as follows:

ABALOBI (South Africa) Fisher-led digital solutions for small-scale fisheries.

(South Africa) Fisher-led digital solutions for small-scale fisheries. Algae Scope (Italy) PFAS replacement in textiles with seaweed based alternatives.

(Italy) PFAS replacement in textiles with seaweed based alternatives. Aloft (USA) Weather data collection while underway with novel wind propulsion.

(USA) Weather data collection while underway with novel wind propulsion. Bio Clean Carbon (Denmark) Nutrient removal system using cyanobacteria.

(Denmark) Nutrient removal system using cyanobacteria. Bluenose (France) Wind deflectors for commercial vessels for fuel/emissions reduction.

(France) Wind deflectors for commercial vessels for fuel/emissions reduction. Ceal Minerals (Israel) Carbon removal with w/valuable coproduct at seawater-cooled power plants.

(Israel) Carbon removal with w/valuable coproduct at seawater-cooled power plants. Cecilia (USA) Upcycled plastic waste into high-performance carbon materials & hydrogen.

(USA) Upcycled plastic waste into high-performance carbon materials & hydrogen. Cetera Energy (USA) Oilfield wastewater transformed into a US domestic source of lithium.

(USA) Oilfield wastewater transformed into a US domestic source of lithium. Dottir Labs (USA) Real-time water quality monitoring for the aquaculture industry.

(USA) Real-time water quality monitoring for the aquaculture industry. NeuralX (USA) AI-enabled insights to measure biomass, count fish, and monitor fish behavior.

(USA) AI-enabled insights to measure biomass, count fish, and monitor fish behavior. Nucleic Sensing Systems (USA) Real-time eDNA data from autonomous systems.

(USA) Real-time eDNA data from autonomous systems. Orpheus Ocean (USA) Autonomous underwater vehicle to unlock scalable seafloor access.

Ocean (USA) Autonomous underwater vehicle to unlock scalable seafloor access. Reefgen (USA) Habitat restoration and conservation via Robotics-as-a-Service platform.

(USA) Habitat restoration and conservation via Robotics-as-a-Service platform. SOS Biotech (DR) Sargassum repurposed into biostimulants and bio-based materials.

(DR) Sargassum repurposed into biostimulants and bio-based materials. Sunfish (USA) Infrastructure inspection and environmental monitoring enabled by AI on AUVs.

Commenting on the nominations, Ocean Exchange Executive Director Millicent Pitts stated:

“This year’s event marks the 14th anniversary of the Ocean Exchange awards program. Since the beginning, we have always been focused on searching for and rewarding Solutions Inspiring Action. These are innovative, proactive, and scalable solutions with working prototypes that can leap across industries, economies, and cultures–innovations that generate economic growth and increased productivity, while reducing the use of nature’s resources and waste. It is so encouraging to see that our approach has been embraced by so many promising, nascent companies around the world.”

You can find out more about the awards and Ocean Exchange here.