Ocean Exchange Non-Dilutive Awards Finalists Announced

Sam Helmy
-

Subtropical North Atlantic (Image credit: Marie-Jose Messias)
Ocean Exchange has announced the final nominations for three of its non-dilutive awards.

The winners will be announced on October 28, 2025. The prize for each award is US$100,000 (~£74,399/~€85,313).

The current list features 15 finalists who are competing for the following three awards:

  • Two Neptune Awards.
  • One Ocean Enterprise Award.

Winners are chosen based on the level of innovation and the impact it has had as a solution for healthy oceans and coastlines, as well as a sustainable blue economy.

The 2025 finalists are as follows:

  • ABALOBI(South Africa) Fisher-led digital solutions for small-scale fisheries.
  • AlgaeScope (Italy) PFAS replacement in textiles with seaweed based alternatives.
  • Aloft (USA) Weather data collection while underway with novel wind propulsion.
  • BioClean Carbon (Denmark) Nutrient removal system using cyanobacteria.
  • Bluenose (France) Wind deflectors for commercial vessels for fuel/emissions reduction.
  • CealMinerals (Israel) Carbon removal with w/valuable coproduct at seawater-cooled power plants.
  • Cecilia (USA) Upcycled plastic waste into high-performance carbon materials & hydrogen.
  • CeteraEnergy (USA) Oilfield wastewater transformed into a US domestic source of lithium.
  • DottirLabs (USA) Real-time water quality monitoring for the aquaculture industry.
  • NeuralX (USA) AI-enabled insights to measure biomass, count fish, and monitor fish behavior.
  • NucleicSensing Systems (USA) Real-time eDNA data from autonomous systems.
  • OrpheusOcean (USA) Autonomous underwater vehicle to unlock scalable seafloor access.
  • Reefgen (USA) Habitat restoration and conservation via Robotics-as-a-Service platform.
  • SOSBiotech (DR) Sargassum repurposed into biostimulants and bio-based materials.
  • Sunfish (USA) Infrastructure inspection and environmental monitoring enabled by AI on AUVs.

Commenting on the nominations, Ocean Exchange Executive Director Millicent Pitts stated:

“This year’s event marks the 14th anniversary of the Ocean Exchange awards program. Since the beginning, we have always been focused on searching for and rewarding Solutions Inspiring Action. These are innovative, proactive, and scalable solutions with working prototypes that can leap across industries, economies, and cultures–innovations that generate economic growth and increased productivity, while reducing the use of nature’s resources and waste. It is so encouraging to see that our approach has been embraced by so many promising, nascent companies around the world.”

You can find out more about the awards and Ocean Exchange here.

Sourceoceannews.com
