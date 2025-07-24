Ocean Foundation Partners With Conservacion ConCiencia To Remove Old Fishing Gear

With support from the NOAA Marine Debris Program, the Ocean Foundation is partnering with Puerto Rico-based Conservación ConCiencia to employ local fishers during their offseason to remove abandoned, lost and derelict fishing gear from their fishing grounds in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, specifically St. Croix.

Lost fishing gear is a concern for coastal communities because gear left in the water will continue to capture marine animals and deplete harvestable seafood resources. These lost traps can also become tangled up in active traps, hindering their ability to capture target species.

Traps lurking just below the surface can create hazards for fishers and boaters and damage their vessels.

Since April, Conservación ConCiencia has hired 17 fishers and together they have removed more than 32,000 pounds/14,515kg of lost traps.

According to a NOAA Marine Debris Program Instagram post:

“This project supports a successful commercial fishing industry, protects sensitive ecosystems, reduces the likelihood of debris reaccumulation in the future and provides alternative income opportunities for commercial fishers in the offseason.”