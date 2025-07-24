Thursday, July 24, 2025
Ocean Foundation Partners With Conservacion ConCiencia To Remove Old Fishing Gear

John Liang
By John Liang

Removing old fishing gear (Image credit: NOAA Marine Debris via Instagram)
With support from the NOAA Marine Debris Program, the Ocean Foundation is partnering with Puerto Rico-based Conservación ConCiencia to employ local fishers during their offseason to remove abandoned, lost and derelict fishing gear from their fishing grounds in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, specifically St. Croix.

Removing old fishing gear (Image credit: NOAA Marine Debris via Instagram)
Lost fishing gear is a concern for coastal communities because gear left in the water will continue to capture marine animals and deplete harvestable seafood resources. These lost traps can also become tangled up in active traps, hindering their ability to capture target species.

Traps lurking just below the surface can create hazards for fishers and boaters and damage their vessels.

Removing old fishing gear (Image credit: NOAA Marine Debris via Instagram)
Since April, Conservación ConCiencia has hired 17 fishers and together they have removed more than 32,000 pounds/14,515kg of lost traps.

Removing old fishing gear (Image credit: NOAA Marine Debris via Instagram)
According to a NOAA Marine Debris Program Instagram post:

“This project supports a successful commercial fishing industry, protects sensitive ecosystems, reduces the likelihood of debris reaccumulation in the future and provides alternative income opportunities for commercial fishers in the offseason.”

Removing old fishing gear (Image credit: NOAA Marine Debris via Instagram)
NOAA Marine Debris Program
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

