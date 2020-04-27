The 11 winners of the “Discover” stage of the Powering the Blue Economy: Ocean Observing Prize have been announced by the US Department of Energy and NOAA.

The prize is aimed at projects that further enhance and improve our scientific understanding and knowledge of the world’s oceans.

Ten winners of the Discover stage will receive US$10,000 (~9276 Euros) each, while CalWave Power Technologies, winner of the Grand Prize, will receive $25,000 (~23,190 Euros).

According to Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel Simmons:

“The United States can harness science and technological advances to increase our understanding and effective management of the ocean environment at a level of detail and geographic scale never before possible…“Through innovation we can help unlock the potential of the ocean to provide both energy and water across the country.”

Following on from the Discover phase, there will be the Develop phase of the competition, which allows winners the option to develop and test their system. The Develop phase offers up to $3 million (~2.8 million Euros) in prizes for the teams.

You can find out more about the prize here, or check out a video about the prize below.