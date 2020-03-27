Oceanographic Magazine this week announced the launch of its Ocean Photography Awards, with entries from the general public now open for submission.

With a mission to shine a light on the threats facing the ocean and to raise money for its protection, ocean photographers of all disciplines and experience levels are invited to submit their most impactful imagery to one of the six categories – from Ocean Conservation Photographer of the Year to Young Ocean Photographer of the Year.

In partnership with SeaLegacy, a collective of some of the most experienced and renowned photographers, filmmakers and storytellers working on behalf of our oceans, the awards are a celebration of our beautiful blue planet, as well as a platform to highlight the many plights it is facing.

The Ocean Photography Awards will be judged by a panel consisting of International Photography Hall of Fame inductee Paul Nicklen, International League of Conservation Photographers Founder Cristina Mittermeier, and Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Shawn Heinrichs.

The six categories will be judged, with the winner of each category awarded a selection of prizes valued at a total of more than £500,000/~US$607,000/~550,305 Euros.

Several career-changing opportunities are also on offer, including joining global conservation campaign group SeaLegacy for an expedition as a photographer and a one-year residency at the SeaLegacy Collective.

The deadline for entrants to submit their images is June 30th, 2020. All images must have been captured from July 1st, 2019 to the submission deadline (except Collective Portfolio Award entries which are not date-limited).

Winners of the six categories — Ocean Conservation Photographer of the Year, Ocean Exploration Photographer of the Year, Ocean Adventure Photographer of the Year, Young Ocean Photographer of the Year, The Collective Portfolio Award, The Community Choice Award, and the overall winner — the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2020 — will be announced on August 20th, 2020 at a gala event in London.

Will Harrison, editor of Oceanographic Magazine and founder of the awards, says:

“The Ocean Photography Awards are very much an extension of what we strive to achieve at Oceanographic – the harnessing of striking photography to communicate important and inspiring ocean stories. We want to create something that allows people to reconnect with this beautiful blue planet of ours, to witness its staggering beauty and to wake-up to the many perils it currently faces.

“Inclusivity is a key element. These Awards are for all ocean photographers, regardless of whether they’re a diver who shoots exclusively underwater, a surfer shooting in barreling waves or a coastal rambler who captures stunning shots of shorelines. The Ocean Photography Awards are for the entire ocean community.”

Cristina Mittermeier, co-founder and managing director at SeaLegacy and one of the Ocean Photography Awards judges, says:

“There is no other photography competition of this caliber focused exclusively on the ocean. The time has come to change that. SeaLegacy leverages the power of digital technology, visual storytelling, and innovation to catalyze lasting cultural change that protects and replenishes the ocean and coastal communities for future generations. With themes of adventure, exploration and conservation, the Ocean Photography Awards is in perfect alignment with this work.”

To submit your images, go to oceanographicmagazine.com/opa/.

(Photo credit: Luciano Candisani)