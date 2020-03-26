If you’re a recreational diver and a fan of Ocean Technology Systems’ full-face masks and underwater communications gear and are thinking of buying one for yourself, you may have to wait a while, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company recently sent out an email outlining the actions it was taking in light of the restrictions imposed by the government of the state of California:

“In light of the recent developments from California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s press conference on March 19 2020, OTS operations have temporarily shifted. Being a small business in California, OTS is working to comply to the rapidly changing laws and regulations regarding the California Safer At Home Shut Down. While we are disappointed at the impact this might have to our customers worldwide, we understand this is a temporary yet necessary step in order to support our State, Government and fellow human beings in flattening the curve on COVID-19.

“While rapidly changing information continues to affect and influence the decisions we make at OTS during this time, we wanted to provide you with the current scope of our operations.

“Our onsite operation is temporarily limited to essential business as outlined by California’s Government including, but not limited to: U.S. Military, Public Safety, First Responders and Government Agencies.

* “Limited Sales, Office and Service Staff have been deployed to a work-from-home environment in order to continue to support customers the best we can during this time.

* “While manpower is limited, please be patient with responses at this time.

* “Essential Business Customers for Service please e-mail [email protected] for current availability on operations/serviceability of your order.

“For non essential business orders and for orders outside of the U.S. please e-mail your appropriate Sales Representative for further status.

“In addition, the OTS leadership team continues to charge forward on our many exciting goals. We look forward to re-opening full operations in the near future and continuing to serve all of our customers once it is deemed acceptable to do so. We thank you all for your flexibility and patience during this time and are very grateful that you trust OTS for your full-face mask and underwater communication needs.”

So if you’re social distancing from home and need something to ogle, check out OTS’s website at oceantechnologysystems.com.