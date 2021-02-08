Oceana Poll Shows Americans Are Against Illegal Fishing and Seafood Fraud

A new poll by Oceana shows that Americans are massively in favor of ending illegal fishing, and the eradication of seafood fraud.

Key findings from the wide-ranging poll. Include:

92% of consumers think they should be confident in the seafood they eat, including that it is legally caught, honestly labeled, safe, and responsibly sourced.

87% think that seafood caught using slave labor and human trafficking should not be bought or sold in the U.S.

90% agree that seafood mislabeling is unfair for honest suppliers, restaurants, and fishers.

According to Oceana’s Deputy Vice President for U.S. Campaigns Beth Lowell:

“American consumers shouldn’t have to worry if their seafood was caught illegally or fished using forced labor. All seafood sold in the U.S. should be safe, legally caught, responsibly sourced and honestly labelled. It’s clear that Americans want and need to know more about the seafood they’re eating. President Biden and his administration have an opportunity to lead in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing while leveling the playing field for American fishers and seafood businesses while protecting consumers. It’s a win for everyone.”

You can find out more about Oceana’s seafood transparency campaign here.

You can view the full poll results here.