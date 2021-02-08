Monday, February 8, 2021
Ocean

Oceana Poll Shows Americans Are Against Illegal Fishing and Seafood Fraud

Oceana Poll Shows Americans Are Against Illegal Fishing and Seafood Fraud 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Fishing Trawler
Fishing Trawler

A new poll by Oceana shows that Americans are massively in favor of ending illegal fishing, and the eradication of seafood fraud.

Key findings from the wide-ranging poll. Include:

  • 92% of consumers think they should be confident in the seafood they eat, including that it is legally caught, honestly labeled, safe, and responsibly sourced.
  • 87% think that seafood caught using slave labor and human trafficking should not be bought or sold in the U.S.
  • 90% agree that seafood mislabeling is unfair for honest suppliers, restaurants, and fishers.

According to Oceana’s Deputy Vice President for U.S. Campaigns Beth Lowell:

“American consumers shouldn’t have to worry if their seafood was caught illegally or fished using forced labor. All seafood sold in the U.S. should be safe, legally caught, responsibly sourced and honestly labelled. It’s clear that Americans want and need to know more about the seafood they’re eating. President Biden and his administration have an opportunity to lead in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing while leveling the playing field for American fishers and seafood businesses while protecting consumers. It’s a win for everyone.”

You can find out more about Oceana’s seafood transparency campaign here.

You can view the full poll results here.

Oceana Poll Shows Americans Are Against Illegal Fishing and Seafood Fraud 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

Watch A Blue Whale Try To Feed In Heavy Shipping Traffic

John Liang -
Scientists have been able to track at least one blue whale as it swims amid heavy ship traffic in the Gulf of Ancud off Chile.
Read more
Ocean

Fourth Element Seeks Digital Marketing Assistant

John Liang -
If you're a creative marketer looking for your next cool job, the folks at Fourth Element might have just the thing.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

John Liang -
"I Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants" - a wide-ranging interview on Dive In - The Podcast with DeeperBlue Founder Stephan Whelan.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US