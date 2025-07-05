Oceanus – Autonomous Research Vessel

Meet Oceanus, the first autonomous marine science vessel designed for extended deployments. In just over six minutes, the film showcases engineers preparing sleek hulls bristling with sensors—CTDs, hydrophones, eDNA samplers—and explains how AI brains pilot these systems across thousands of nautical miles. We see the vessel launch a submersible drone, ride swells, and stream live ocean data.

The highlight is scaling research without a crew. Oceanus represents a quiet revolution: monitoring whale calls one day, mapping plankton blooms the next. It offers shots of sensor heads brushing through phytoplankton mats and Thermal Infrared imagery sunrise. For DeeperBlue’s community, it’s an invite to witness tech advancing the frontier of ocean knowledge.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.