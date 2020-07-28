OceanX, Paradise Foundation Announce Partnership

Ocean exploration and media organization OceanX and Chinese environmental organization Paradise Foundation have announced a partnership to distribute OceanX’s content in China.

Through this multi-year partnership, OceanX’s ocean exploration content spotlighting some of the least known parts of the world’s oceans will be distributed to Chinese and global audiences on platforms including Paradise, Tencent and Weibo, under both organizations’ joint goal of of advancing ocean exploration, education and conservation globally.

Through this partnership, OceanX and Paradise Foundation will also work together to co-produce educational digital content and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content, to be captured during joint exploration missions aboard OceanX’s new research vessel OceanXplorer.

OceanX and Paradise Foundation will also collaboratively explore opportunities to co-host events at major ocean and biodiversity conferences and events, and share ideas on ways in which the aims of ocean exploration and conservation might be achieved through advanced technologies and platforms.

For more info, check out OceanX’s video below on the research vessel OceanXplorer or go to the Paradise Foundation’s website at www.pfi.org.cn/.