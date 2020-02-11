PADI recently announced its new AmbassaDiver team members for 2020.

The PADI AmbassaDiver program helps amplify the stories of divers who inspire others to love and care for our ocean planet.

“These individuals elevate diving in their communities and across the planet, encouraging more people to pursue their passions or follow their dreams to seek adventure and save the ocean. They exemplify what it means to be a PADI Torchbearer, committed to exploring and protecting the ocean.”

Some of the new PADI AmbassaDivers are:

Nayantara (Tara) Jain

Having first tried diving at the age of 16 in the Maldives, Tara became a PADI Divemaster in 2010 and an instructor in 2011. With experience diving in Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, California, Galapagos and many other exciting places, her favorite diving destination remains the unexplored reefs of India, where she lives and works. Her passion for marine conservation drove her to earn a Master’s degree in Marine Biodiversity and Conservation from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California, USA. She now heads Reef Watch Marine Conservation – one of India’s only not-for-profit organizations dedicated to protecting our ocean and coastal communities.

Alex Rendell

Alex is the co-founder of Environmental Education Centre in Thailand, which educates children about environmental issues with a main focus on the ocean and scuba diving. Alex is a film star in his native Thailand and utilizes his fame to bring awareness to younger audiences about the importance of conservation.

Bo Mancao

Bo is a multi-award-winning underwater photographer and marine cinematographer. He has represented the Philippines on numerous international photo shoots and his images are used to promote diving by the Philippines Department of Tourism. He has filmed award-winning documentaries concerning our oceans, international lifestyle programs and short films focusing on conservation.

Weldon Wade

TedEx speaker, Director at the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute and founder, leader and driving force of Guardians of the Reef, Weldon has received many recognitions and awards from his peers and organizations including the opportunity to serve on boards of local NGOs, government boards and as a brand ambassador for international organizations.

Frank Mollel

Representing the Massai, one of the East Africa’s land-locked traditional tribes, Frank became the first Maasai diver in the region. Teaming up with DivePoint in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Frank is giving back to the community through Protecting the Ocean, a youth program that trains new divers and helps create a generation of conservationists and ocean lovers.

Annie Crawley’s Scuba Diving Team

Led by underwater photographer, filmmaker, inspirational speaker and PADI MSDT Annie Crawley, this team of more than 50 active kids of all ages and backgrounds is stoked on diving in America’s Pacific Northwest and pay forward that enthusiasm to protect the future of the ocean. With the support of their local dive center, Underwater Sports, the kids, ranging in ages from 10 to late teens, dive year-round – not just in their backyard in Seattle, Washington, USA, but all over the world. Their passion for the underwater world shines through with a range of interests and dreams.

You can learn more about the PADI AmbassaDiver team here, or follow PADI on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date on their ongoing projects, dive adventures and conservation efforts throughout the year.