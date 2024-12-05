PADI Is Celebrating Its Inaugural Adaptive Diving Week

PADI has launched its inaugural Adaptive Diving Week, taking place from December 1-7, 2024.

The weeklong event will be an annual one that celebrates the stories of divers who have overcome challenges to explore the ocean and the PADI Members who have made those experiences possible.

According to Kristin Valette Wirth, chief brand and membership officer for PADI Worldwide:

“PADI has long been committed to creating opportunities for people of all abilities to explore and protect the ocean.

“We were founded on the belief that the oceans should be accessible to all, with PADI Adaptive Diving Week being an opportunity for us all to reflect on the impact the sport has on the global community.”

Globally, one in six people – around 1.3 billion individuals – experience some form of disability. For many, physical or psychological barriers have limited access to activities that others may take for granted, such as scuba and freediving. Yet, these activities have proven to be powerful tools for healing, empowerment and personal growth.

Now, the latest milestone in this initiative is PADI Adaptive Diving Week, a key initiative that falls under PADI’s People & Humanity Pillar of Change and is designed to raise awareness about the healing benefits of diving and the ever-expanding access to dive training, experiences, and facilities.

Throughout the week, PADI Adaptive Services Facilities across the globe are showcasing the profound impact diving can have for divers with disabilities. This includes:

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Kids Scuba is hosting an adaptive diving workshop and community experience. Florida, USA: Nova Southeastern University is holding events with the university’s disability services team to raise awareness of adaptive diving. Diani, Kenya: Ocean Tribe is running a series of adaptive diving programs, including Discover Scuba Diving experiences, a PADI Adaptive Techniques Specialty Instructor Training Course, and PADI Adaptive Diver Specialty courses. Ocean Tribe is also hosting a series of online sessions geared towards dive professionals on how to train and support disabled divers.



Valette Wirth adds:

“PADI Members are at the forefront of creating positive ocean change. As PADI Adaptive Diving Week continues, we encourage members to explore how they can contribute to making the ocean a place where everyone, regardless of abilities, can dive in, explore, and protect for future generations.”

To learn more about the Adaptive Diving program, get in touch with your PADI Regional Team.