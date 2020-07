PADI’s eLearning Courses Now Available In Multiple Languages

In an effort to help dive operators and members, PADI has released a host of new eLearning products in multiple languages.

The new products should enable PADI members to generate revenue through elearning.

New programs rolled out so far include:

Deep Diver in four languages.

Dry Suit Diver in two languages.

Night Diver in three languages.

Peak Performance Buoyancy in English.

Search and Recovery Diver in English.

Underwater Navigator in four languages.

Wreck Diver In three languages.

In addition to the above specialties, PADI has released new materials for the Instructor Development Course, including Couse Director materials, in 15 languages. Also, in order to encourage people to take up the sport, PADI has released a new Introduction to Open Water Diver eLearning course in 13 languages.

The new resources have not stopped, and PADI will be rolling out Emergency First Response – Primary and Secondary Care and ReActivate materials.