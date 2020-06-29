Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Underwater Imaging

Paralenz Hosting Facebook Live Event For New Action Camera Launch

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

Paralenz 'Vaquita' Dive Camera
Paralenz 'Vaquita' Dive Camera

The folks at Paralenz is hosting a Facebook Livestream tomorrow (Tuesday 30th June) to answer all your questions around the release of their new Vaquita action camera.

Co-Founder & Product Developer, Martin Holmberg, and Partnerships Manager, Jacob Dalhoff, will present the new Vaquita during the Facebook Live.

They also will talk about the camera’s interaction with the Paralenz App and how every person diving with the Vaquita can contribute to helping save the Ocean with the data they capture on the camera.

You can tune in at 18:00 Central European Time / 17:00 London / 12:00 Eastern (US) via the Paralenz Facebook Page.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

