Paralenz Hosting Facebook Live Event For New Action Camera Launch

The folks at Paralenz is hosting a Facebook Livestream tomorrow (Tuesday 30th June) to answer all your questions around the release of their new Vaquita action camera.

Co-Founder & Product Developer, Martin Holmberg, and Partnerships Manager, Jacob Dalhoff, will present the new Vaquita during the Facebook Live.

They also will talk about the camera’s interaction with the Paralenz App and how every person diving with the Vaquita can contribute to helping save the Ocean with the data they capture on the camera.

You can tune in at 18:00 Central European Time / 17:00 London / 12:00 Eastern (US) via the Paralenz Facebook Page.