Paralenz has announced that it has raised an impressive US$25,950/~€23,317/~£19,433 during its Blue Friday campaign, the proceeds from which will be donated to The Reef-World Foundation.

During the campaign, Paralenz donated $50 for every camera sold to the Green Fins initiative.

Due to the success of the initiative, Paralenz has decided to continue the Blue Friday campaign through Christmas 2019.

According to Reef-World Foundation Programs Manager Samantha Craven:

“We’re absolutely blown away by the staggering amount raised. Thank you so much to Paralenz and everyone who contributed! We’re proud to be partnered with a company that is going above and beyond for the environment – not only through their generous donations but also by designing a product with additional functions that help us learn more about the ocean during our dives. The vital funds raised will make a huge impact in our work to protect coral reefs around the world through the Green Fins initiative. It’s exciting to hear this campaign is now being extended until Christmas as a result of its astounding success. We look forward to hearing how much more is raised as people snap up this amazing camera in their Christmas shopping.”

And Paralenz stated:

“We stand by the belief that if everyone does a little, it all of a sudden becomes a lot. This Blue Friday demonstrates that Paralenz has a potential of helping to counter the steep decline of our Ocean in multiple ways. The massive engagement from our users is pushing us in the right direction. This is just the beginning of our participation.”

