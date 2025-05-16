Paul Toomer Leaves RAID

Paul Toomer, the well-known and charismatic leader and part-owner of RAID International, announced today he is leaving the dive training agency.

In a statement, Toomer said:

“It is with sadness that I must advise that I am no longer involved with Dive RAID International (RAID HQ).

“This decision was not made lightly and reflects a mutual understanding between RAID and myself. I have greatly valued contributing to RAID’s growth and accomplishments over the years. However, we now hold differing visions for the future, and it is time for me to take a new path.

“As of now, I am no longer in a position to respond to inquiries from RAID members, regional offices, or representatives. Please direct any questions to your local RAID office or to Dive RAID International directly. Contact information is available on the official website.

“Even though I am no longer involved with RAID HQ, I have not lost my passion for working in this amazing industry and I will continue to teach and dive. My rebreathers will probably see more action now than they ever have.

“Of course I wish the RAID guys all the best going forward.”

In a press release, RAID HQ said:

“DRI shareholders and staff wish Paul the very best with his future endeavours and naturally look forward to working with him as a valued member of our senior instructor cadre.

“Paul’s contributions and accomplishments over many years with RAID have been inspired and inspirational, and for that and his dedicated service to the dive industry as a whole, our heartfelt thanks.

“RAID will continue to offer our growing, worldwide professional membership personal service and the continued opportunity to bring positive change to every form of underwater instruction and adventure.”

Toomer first joined RAID in 2014 as Director of Diver Training and a major stakeholder in the agency, having left his role as Scuba Schools International’s International Director of Technical Training.

In April 2023, RAID HQ announced that Toomer had resigned as the VP of product development and left the agency he loved, causing quite a lot of confusion across the industry, especially as he had just arrived in Malta representing RAID at a rebreather conference.

Steve Lewis, RAID’s VP of Marketing, subsequently told DeeperBlue.com the agency had “sent out the release too early and without full input from Paul.”

Earlier that year, Toomer left the CEO position and took upon the VP of product development role.