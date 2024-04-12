Friday, April 12, 2024
Pearl Fleet Announce $4,000+ Liveaboard Giveaway

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

White Pearl Liveaboard from the Pearl Fleet
Pearl Fleet, a renowned name in luxury sea expeditions, has launched an exciting Instagram giveaway that promises an extraordinary escape for the lucky winners.

The competition starts on April 10th, 2024, and runs until the end of the month. The giveaway includes prizes valued at over $4,000, featuring a grand prize of an 8-day, 7-night trip aboard the illustrious White Pearl in the Maldives.

How to Enter

Check out the Instagram post below to enter. 

Participants are invited to follow Pearl Fleet’s Instagram account @pearlfleet, like the giveaway post, and tag three friends in the comments. For a bonus entry, sharing the post on their story with a mention of @pearlfleet will increase their chances of winning.

Prizes to Be Won

  • First Place: The highlight of the giveaway, valued at $3,000, offers an all-inclusive experience on the White Pearl Family trip navigating the Central Atolls in Maldives.
  • Second and Third Place: Each of these winners will receive a custom-designed watch worth $500, blending luxury with a taste of adventure.
  • Fourth to Tenth Place: Seven participants will win a custom Manta necklace valued at $50, perfect for those who cherish ocean-themed jewelry.

Winner Announcement

The winners of the giveaway will be announced via Pearl Fleet’s Instagram stories shortly after the contest closes, ensuring transparency and excitement among the participants.

Pearl Fleet urges all adventure seekers and ocean lovers to participate in the giveaway and share the event with friends and followers. 

Don’t miss your chance to dive deep into the heart of the ocean with Pearl Fleet’s lavish giveaway.

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and has grown the site to be the most popular diving website and community in the world.

RELATED ARTICLES

