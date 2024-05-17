Friday, May 17, 2024
Dive into Luxury: Unbeatable Hot Deals on Pearl Fleet Liveaboards

Pearl Fleet
By Pearl Fleet

-

Pearl Fleet Banner - Hot Deals
Pearl Fleet, a premier provider of luxury liveaboard diving experiences, has announced their latest exclusive hot deals. Dive enthusiasts can now explore the pristine waters of Palau and the Maldives aboard the renowned Black Pearl and White Pearl yachts.

Black Pearl Explorer Diving in Palau
Palau Black Pearl Offers

Experience the best of Palau’s underwater wonders with the Black Pearl. This grand yacht offers an intimate and luxurious diving adventure with professional dive guides, ensuring a safe and unforgettable experience for divers of all levels. The Palau Black Pearl packages include:

  • Dates:
    • 20th May – 30th May 2024 (10 Nights)
    • 10th June – 17th June 2024 (7 Nights)
  • Highlights:
    • Full-board accommodation with three meals per day.
    • Free drinking water, coffee, and tea.
    • Two-way transfers between the hotel and Malakal Port.
    • Three guided dives per day, plus one night dive.
    • Complimentary Nitrox-filled diving tanks.
    • Beach BBQs and a classic itinerary.
  • Prices:
    • You can book both dates from $3,393 USD / ~£2,682 GBP / ~€3,130 EUR
  • Find out more and book at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip
White Pearl Liveaboard from the Pearl Fleet
Maldives White Pearl Offers

Discover the luxurious Maldives White Pearl, a newly built yacht featuring 13 luxury suites, including a Master Suite, Junior Suites, and Deluxe Ensuites. This top-notch liveaboard is designed for scuba diving enthusiasts seeking comfort and state-of-the-art facilities. The Maldives White Pearl packages include:

  • Dates:
    • 13th July – 17th July 2024 (5 Nights)
    • 17th July – 21st July 2024 (5 Nights)
    • 7th August – 11th August 2024 (5 Nights)
    • 14th August – 18th August 2024 (5 Nights)
  • Highlights:
    • Large indoor dining area and free Nitrox cylinders.
    • Dhonis and fast lifeboats for quick transfers.
    • Camera equipment stations and free wireless networks.
  • Prices:
    • Prices start from USD $1940 for the Best of Central Atolls (5 Days, 4 Nights).
  • Find out more and book at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip

Both yachts offer an exceptional blend of luxury and adventure, perfect for divers looking to explore some of the most beautiful underwater landscapes in the world. Don’t miss out on these hot deals – book your dream dive vacation with Pearl Fleet today!

For more information and bookings, visit the Pearl Fleet website at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip.

 
Pearl Fleet
Pearl Fleethttp://www.pearlfleet.org
Where adventure meets luxury, Pearl Fleet Liveaboards transforms the sport of scuba diving into an extravagant escape. From purposefully-designed diving itineraries to high class amenities, our immersive getaways allow you to indulge in your passion as you journey to world-class diving destinations. In between dives, you will achieve ultimate relaxation where the days melt together as you enjoy breathtaking views, high quality meals, and the company of amazing people who share your love for diving. With unmatched luxury at sea, Pearl Fleet Liveaboards is the absolute best way to scuba dive.

