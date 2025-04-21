Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Photographer Elizabeth Waterman Reveals Striking Parallel Between Jellyfish and Exotic Dancers

By John Liang

Elizabeth Waterman Jellyfish Diptych #4 Left image: Three moon jellies (Auerlia labiata) touching, 2024 Right image: Dancer in ghostly blue light at Polemasters Playhouse in West Hollywood, 2024 (35mm film)
Photographer Elizabeth Waterman, whose bold, cinematic style has gained attention for humanizing and elevating overlooked subcultures, has a new work in progress that blends jellyfish and exotic dancers.

The project, called “Propulsion,” offers a compelling visual exploration that places two seemingly disparate worlds — jellyfish and exotic pole dancers — into a single, striking narrative.

Shot entirely on analog 35mm and 120mm film, with all effects done in-camera, “Propulsion” presents diptychs that pair the ethereal movement of jellyfish with the raw, expressive power of pole dancers.

Waterman invites the viewer to consider:

Are marginalized dancers as astonishing and important as Earth’s oldest multicellular animals?

Both subjects — mysterious, enchanting and often misunderstood — reveal a parallel grace and strength. Jellyfish move through water with ancient elegance, while dancers propel themselves through space with control and vulnerability.

In Waterman’s hands, motion becomes a shared language of survival, expression and freedom, woven by the connection between humans and nature.

She says:

“This project juxtaposes the motions of ancient creatures, jellyfish, in their aquatic domain with the dynamic, sensual artistry of pole dancers in motion. Both represent distinct yet parallel realms of propulsion: one driven by the innate rhythm of the ocean, the other by the raw power and agility of the human body.”

You can learn more about her work on her website.

Elizabeth Waterman Jellyfish Diptych #2Left image: Dancer in cyan light (Shimmey) at Polemasters Playhouse in West Hollywood, 2024 Right image: Pacific sea nettle (Chrysaora fuscescens), yellow bell against blue-green background, 2024 (35mm film)
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

