Pink Jellyfish in the Philippines, which are otherwise known as tomato jellyfish, have made a stunning comeback at various beaches around the diving hot spot of Palawan.

The creatures have been a rare occurrence recently, but with the beaches deserted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they are making their way into the shallows in their thousands.

The lockdown is proving even more of a boon for the jellyfish since locals on lockdown are not able to go out and harvest them. While it’s great to see wildlife making a strong comeback, it can lead to problems. If the numbers get out of hand, they will start clogging up local fishermen’s nets.

In 1999, the creatures caused a power outage at a Manila power plant where over 50 truckloads of the animals had to be removed.