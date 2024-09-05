Poseidon Memorial Reef Underwater Cemetery Under Construction

Poseidon Memorial Reef, a new underwater cemetery, is under construction in the waters off Destin, Florida.

The site will function as a memorial as well as an artificial reef and a scuba diving attraction.

Poseidon Memorial Reef features a variety of options for honoring loved ones. Stunning underwater structures, marble sculptures and one-of-a-kind sculptures known as “Icons of the Reef” will also be part of the area.

Each element is designed to contribute to an ecosystem that supports marine life while providing space for what Reef Builders International calls “Recognition, Reverence and Respect” to those that have shared life with family, friends and the ocean.

For more info, go to poseidonreef.com.