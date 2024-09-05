Monday, September 9, 2024
Poseidon Memorial Reef Underwater Cemetery Under Construction

John Liang
By John Liang

Poseidon Memorial Reef
Poseidon Memorial Reef, a new underwater cemetery, is under construction in the waters off Destin, Florida.

The site will function as a memorial as well as an artificial reef and a scuba diving attraction.

Poseidon Memorial Reef features a variety of options for honoring loved ones. Stunning underwater structures, marble sculptures and one-of-a-kind sculptures known as “Icons of the Reef” will also be part of the area.

Each element is designed to contribute to an ecosystem that supports marine life while providing space for what Reef Builders International calls “Recognition, Reverence and Respect” to those that have shared life with family, friends and the ocean.

For more info, go to poseidonreef.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

