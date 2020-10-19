Preserve A Loved One’s Memory With A Reef

With so many ways to memorialize a departed family member, there’s now a new way to commemorate loved ones who were passionate scuba divers, freedivers, and snorkelers.

What better way to celebrate the life of someone who enjoyed the beauty of the oceans than with an artificial reef, creating an Undersea Memorial Garden?

The project is the brainchild of an international-based environmental organization called Memorial Reefs International, which aims to create a living reef as a great option to remember beloved family members.

According to Stephen Berkoff II, the company’s operations director:

“The concept of memorializing scuba diving family members and friends with a one-of-a-kind artificial reef is something that is gaining strong momentum. Our team at Memorial Reef International has daily contact with people throughout the watersports industry wanting to know more about the program.”

You can find out more here, or check out a video of a memorial reef below.