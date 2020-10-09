Saturday, October 10, 2020
Project AWARE 2020 Week A Global Success

By Sam Helmy

AWARE Week Returns in September to Inspire Action for a Healthier Ocean
The third annual Project AWARE Week was a global success.

The event took place between September 19-27, 2020, and featured events aimed at protecting the environment across the globe. PADI resorts, dive centers and professionals took part in a range of activities, including:

  • Bans Diving Resort in Koh Tao, Thailand, conducted Dive Against Debris Presentations, as well as hosting a shark conservation seminars.
  • Key Dives In the Florida Keys, USA, hosted both beach clean-up and a Dive Against Debris event. Also, in the Keys, Rainbow Reef Dive Center removed over 100lbs/48kg of debris from their local dive sites after hosting a Dive Against Debris event.

The Project AWARE Week cemented the PADI Torchbearer framework, with its five goals:

  1. Stand Up for the Ocean.
  2. Assume Responsibility.
  3. Dive with a Purpose.
  4. Reduce Our Carbon Footprint.
  5. Make Sustainable Choices.

The five goals are meant to be an overarching set of principles that guides our future actions.

You can check out photos of events from around the world here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

