Friday, October 16, 2020
Ocean

Project AWARE Drumming Up Support For Helping Mako Sharks

Project AWARE Drumming Up Support For Helping Mako Sharks 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Short fin mako shark underwater view offshore from Cape Town, South Africa. (Adobe Stock)
Short fin mako shark underwater view offshore from Cape Town, South Africa. (Adobe Stock)

Project AWARE is drumming up support from passionate mako shark conservation advocates to help and preserve these majestic predators.

According to the folks at Project AWARE:

“Now we need the might of the dive community to let the people who make these decisions know that they are not acting on behalf of the public that they are meant to represent. We need EU and US citizens to reach out to public officials to get them to change their positions. The European Commissioner for Fisheries and the US Department of Commerce have the power to alter their respective positions, and we need to get them to act fast, before it’s too late for the mako shark.”

If you’re wondering what you can do, the answer is simple: Contact your legislator to highlight the importance of taking steps to preserve the mako shark.

If you’re a U.S. citizen, then you can contact the U.S. commerce secretary on twitter here. On the other hand, if you are a citizen of the E.U., then you can tweet the E.U. commissioner here.

There are other ways to contact your legislator, including by email and regular mail. The main goal is to raise awareness for the campaign and get as many people as possible to contact their legislators.

You can find out more here.

You can find all the letters and ways you can help here.

Project AWARE Drumming Up Support For Helping Mako Sharks 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

0FansLike
70,104FollowersFollow
2,529FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,233FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US