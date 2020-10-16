Project AWARE Drumming Up Support For Helping Mako Sharks

Project AWARE is drumming up support from passionate mako shark conservation advocates to help and preserve these majestic predators.

According to the folks at Project AWARE:

“Now we need the might of the dive community to let the people who make these decisions know that they are not acting on behalf of the public that they are meant to represent. We need EU and US citizens to reach out to public officials to get them to change their positions. The European Commissioner for Fisheries and the US Department of Commerce have the power to alter their respective positions, and we need to get them to act fast, before it’s too late for the mako shark.”

If you’re wondering what you can do, the answer is simple: Contact your legislator to highlight the importance of taking steps to preserve the mako shark.

If you’re a U.S. citizen, then you can contact the U.S. commerce secretary on twitter here. On the other hand, if you are a citizen of the E.U., then you can tweet the E.U. commissioner here.

There are other ways to contact your legislator, including by email and regular mail. The main goal is to raise awareness for the campaign and get as many people as possible to contact their legislators.

You can find out more here.

You can find all the letters and ways you can help here.