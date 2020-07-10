Saturday, July 11, 2020
PSI-PCI Issues Scuba Tank Handling Guidelines

By Sam Helmy

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, many issues have arisen regarding the safe handling of scuba tanks. As a result, PSI-PCI has responded with a host of guidelines and recommendations on how to handle cylinders as safely as possible. Guidelines include:

  • Dive operators should adhere to CDC guidelines by washing hands, use gloves, and wear a mask when handling cylinders.
  • The cylinder should be handled with the valve opening facing away from you. In addition, valves can be cleaned with a 1% bleach solution in water using a soft nylon brush or wipe.
  • Moisture in the valve opening or fill whip should be blown away with fresh compressed air prior to filling a cylinder.
  • While it’s difficult for COVID-19 to enter the cylinder, due to temperature and pressure considerations, it is recommended that compressor intakes are outside the filling room on the Windward side of the building.

According to PSI-PCI President Mark Gresham:

“By following these recommendations it is possible to reduce our exposure and increase our safety to COVID-19.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

