PSI-PCI Issues Scuba Tank Handling Guidelines

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, many issues have arisen regarding the safe handling of scuba tanks. As a result, PSI-PCI has responded with a host of guidelines and recommendations on how to handle cylinders as safely as possible. Guidelines include:

Dive operators should adhere to CDC guidelines by washing hands, use gloves, and wear a mask when handling cylinders.

The cylinder should be handled with the valve opening facing away from you. In addition, valves can be cleaned with a 1% bleach solution in water using a soft nylon brush or wipe.

Moisture in the valve opening or fill whip should be blown away with fresh compressed air prior to filling a cylinder.

While it’s difficult for COVID-19 to enter the cylinder, due to temperature and pressure considerations, it is recommended that compressor intakes are outside the filling room on the Windward side of the building.

According to PSI-PCI President Mark Gresham:

“By following these recommendations it is possible to reduce our exposure and increase our safety to COVID-19.”