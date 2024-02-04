PSI-PCI Spring Training Dates Announced

PSI-PCI have unveiled the dates and events for its in-person spring training schedule.

As usual, the training schedule will be hosted at many events and locations nationwide. Key events in the spring schedule include:

The Boston Sea Rovers will feature the PSI-PCI Update and the PSI-PCI Visual Cylinder Inspection course.

The AAUS Symposium in Fort Pierce, FL: will feature a wide range of training options for symposium attendees, as well as members of the public.

A virtual Class will be conducted on March 22, 2024, since PSI-PCI is not attending the dive show in Secaucus.

PSI-PCI Visual Cylinder Inspection is fully accredited and recognized by many agencies, including the US Transportation Department, CGA and NIOS.

You can find the spring training schedule here.