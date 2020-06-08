PSI-PCI’s New Student Discount Extended Through July

PSI-PCI has announced the extension of its New Student Discount through July 2020.

Historically, PSI-PCI has offered a 10% discount on the first order of “New,” “Refresh” and “Update” students when they make that order within 90 days of completing their training.

PSI-PCI says it realizes that in the current situation, many students who have completed their training from DEMA Show 2019 onwards may not have had the opportunity to use their discount.

As such, students who trained from the DEMA Show in November 2019 through February 29, 2020, have had their discount deadline extended through July 31, 2020.

You can email PSI-PCI for inquiries here.