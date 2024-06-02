PSS Launches New Teaching Model

Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide announced the launch of a new teaching model, the “Flipped Teaching Model.”

The new model takes into account changes and evolutions in teaching methodology and technology and aims to enhance the learning experience for students and teachers alike.

The new methodology shifts the emphasis from direct instruction to individual study, allowing students to maximize their time and convenience and allowing classroom time to be dedicated to more engaging activities. The Flipped Model’s strengths include:

Effective: multiple research models have shown that this type of model is more effective than traditional models.

Improved student engagement during classroom and independent study time.

Instructor Growth: the new methodology allows instructors and students to grow and develop.

Personalized learning: students learn at their own pace and timeframe.

To learn how to incorporate flipped teaching into your instructional strategies and to take advantage of the remarkable incentives offered by PSS simply register for an instructor crossover at https://www.pssworldwide.org/en/registrazionexOver.aspx?lang=en and select “other.”