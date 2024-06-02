Sunday, June 2, 2024
Scuba Diving

PSS Launches New Teaching Model

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

PSS Professional Scuba Schools - Scuba diving instructor - Scuba License
PSS Professional Scuba Schools - Scuba diving instructor - Scuba License

Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide announced the launch of a new teaching model, the “Flipped Teaching Model.”

The new model takes into account changes and evolutions in teaching methodology and technology and aims to enhance the learning experience for students and teachers alike.

The new methodology shifts the emphasis from direct instruction to individual study, allowing students to maximize their time and convenience and allowing classroom time to be dedicated to more engaging activities. The Flipped Model’s strengths include:

  • Effective: multiple research models have shown that this type of model is more effective than traditional models.
  • Improved student engagement during classroom and independent study time.
  • Instructor Growth: the new methodology allows instructors and students to grow and develop.
  • Personalized learning: students learn at their own pace and timeframe.

To learn how to incorporate flipped teaching into your instructional strategies and to take advantage of the remarkable incentives offered by PSS simply register for an instructor crossover at https://www.pssworldwide.org/en/registrazionexOver.aspx?lang=en and select “other.” 

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,360FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US