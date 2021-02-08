RAID Announces A New DPV Program

As the popularity of DPVs grows and they become more popular in the diving Industry, RAID has announced a new DPV program.

The new program is composed of two independent courses: DPV and Advanced DPV.

The first DPV course is an entry-level certification mainly aimed at recreational divers who are interested in the use of DPVs. The course allows them to develop their skills with the unit, primarily using natural navigation techniques.

The Advanced DPV course is aimed at divers who are more experienced, navigation certified, with a minimum of 20 dives. Divers should also have experience diving using a longhose, whether on a single, twinset, or Sidemount. The course gives divers the foundations to increase their range and develop their team DPV diving skills.

To take part in the program, the prerequisites are:

Minimum age of 12 years old.

Certified as a RAID Open water 20, Junior Open Water, or equivalent.

