Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Scuba Diving

RAID Announces A New DPV Program

RAID Announces A New DPV Program 1
By Sam Helmy

-

RAID Announces A New DPV Program
RAID Announces A New DPV Program

As the popularity of DPVs grows and they become more popular in the diving Industry, RAID has announced a new DPV program.

The new program is composed of two independent courses: DPV and Advanced DPV.

The first DPV course is an entry-level certification mainly aimed at recreational divers who are interested in the use of DPVs. The course allows them to develop their skills with the unit, primarily using natural navigation techniques.

The Advanced DPV course is aimed at divers who are more experienced, navigation certified, with a minimum of 20 dives. Divers should also have experience diving using a longhose, whether on a single, twinset, or Sidemount. The course gives divers the foundations to increase their range and develop their team DPV diving skills.

To take part in the program, the prerequisites are:

  • Minimum age of 12 years old.
  • Certified as a RAID Open water 20, Junior Open Water, or equivalent.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
RAID Announces A New DPV Program 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

John Liang -
"I Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants" - a wide-ranging interview on Dive In - The Podcast with DeeperBlue Founder Stephan Whelan.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Catch Up With DeeperBlue Founder On Fancy A Brew Diving Podcast

John Liang -
Andy Clark, a British ex-military diver, is back this month with season two of his lighthearted and inspirational podcast Are you a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew?
Read more
Scuba Diving

Season 2 Of ‘Inspired by Adventure’ Podcast Now Available

Sam Helmy -
Aggressor Adventures has announced the release of the second season of its “Inspired by Adventure” Podcast.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,645FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US