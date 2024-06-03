RAID Introduces OTS Full Face Mask Program

Dive RAID International has announced the creation of a totally new training course, the OTS Full Face Mask (FFM) Program.

The new course provides detailed instruction on the best procedures and techniques for using the following models of full-face masks:

OTS Guardian.

OTS Spectrum.

The program prerequisites are a minimum age of 15 and certification as an open-water diver with a minimum of 20 dives. However, those under 18 need permission from a guardian to take part in the course.

The unit-specific certification allows divers to use the OTS full-face mask to conduct dives in accordance with their core diver certifications.