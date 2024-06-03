Monday, June 3, 2024
Scuba Diving

RAID Introduces OTS Full Face Mask Program

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

New RAID OTS Course
New RAID OTS Course

Dive RAID International has announced the creation of a totally new training course, the OTS Full Face Mask (FFM) Program.

The new course provides detailed instruction on the best procedures and techniques for using the following models of full-face masks:

  • OTS Guardian.
  • OTS Spectrum.

The program prerequisites are a minimum age of 15 and certification as an open-water diver with a minimum of 20 dives. However, those under 18 need permission from a guardian to take part in the course.

The unit-specific certification allows divers to use the OTS full-face mask to conduct dives in accordance with their core diver certifications.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,368FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US