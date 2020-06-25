RAID Partners With SANTI Diving To Develop Drysuit Training Program

RAID has announced a partnership with SANTI Diving to produce a new, brand-specific drysuit training program.

According to Steve Lewis, Director of Diver Training for RAID International:

“As a first step in the relationship between RAID and SANTI, we are releasing the SANTI Drysuit Specialty course, aimed at both the recreational and technical diver communities.”

Drysuit diving is becoming more and more common, and drysuits are being used in more diverse environments. Gone are the days when drysuit diving was only for the hardcore enthusiast wanting to brave icy waters. Today, good drysuits offer advanced base layer designs and increased buoyancy control, making them suitable for temperate and even tropical waters.

RAID’s Drysuit Specialty Course has been written specifically for divers who will learn using SANTI gear. The training course is a collaboration between the RAID and SANTI teams, and the manuals contain generic information pertaining to safe drysuit diving as well as specific information regarding SANTI suits, materials, designs and undersuits.

Like all RAID courses, it can be previewed online through RAID’s innovative FREe-Learning platform.

Lewis added:

“More than anything, this move recognizes the growth in popularity of the SANTI brand and RAID’s commitment to providing meaningful and up-to-date courses to the diving community.”

The SANTI drysuit course will operate much like RAID’s Rebreather Specialty courses, wherein the training agency designs a specific manual for each rebreather on offer. RAID’s partnership with SANTI is the first in an ongoing process of developing brand-specific programs for more mainstream scuba products.

According to SANTI Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Agnieszka Hrynkiewicz:

“Here at Santi Diving, we believe that sharing knowledge and cross-collaboration with leading training organizations and other top equipment suppliers, is key to elevating diving’s profile to potential customers and the sports and recreational community in general.

“We teamed up with RAID as one of the leaders in modern approach to diving training, and, together, we have created an updated drysuit course manual for those who are looking for great skills development and extending the limits of their diving – which is exactly what a dry suit is for.”

She added:

“The Santi drysuit manual combines RAID’s knowledge of the theory and practice of diving a drysuit, with information from us covering SANTI-specific features. The course guides students to understand how to choose the best drysuit, and how to use it properly for the maximum comfort and benefit. It took hours of discussions and knowledge-sharing and now I strongly believe the course will be a great tool for instructors to teach and for divers to learn the Santi Drysuit specific RAID course. I hope this input will serve well the RAID and SANTI diving community.”

